COVID-19 in Shanghai: 12 imported infections, no new local patients

Meanwhile, 15 confirmed patients and 15 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no local infections, 10 imported cases and two imported asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

No new fatalities were reported.

Imported case

The first two patients are Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 22 via Denmark.



The third patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 23.

The fourth and fifth patients are Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 23.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 24.

The seventh patient is a Chinese studying in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on June 27.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 27.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 27.

The 10th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 27.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 33 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in Cote d'Ivoire who arrived at the local airport on June 21 via France.



The second case is Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 23.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their close contacts on the flights have been put under quarantine.

From February 26 to June 29, of all the 58,137 local confirmed cases, 57,518 have been discharged upon recovery and 31 are still hospitalized, including one severe case. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,721 imported cases, 4,672 have been discharged upon recovery and 49 are still hospitalized.