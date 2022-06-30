IP dispute resources improved for local companies working overseas

A foreign policy and law library devoted to IPR will be built for companies to study before they start their IP-related business in other countries.

Shanghai is striving to improve the capacity of local enterprises to handle overseas intellectual property rights (IPR) disputes, the local IP bureau announced on Wednesday.

"The library will mainly reference the IPR laws and policies of countries which have signed trade agreements with our country," said Yu Chen, deputy head of the bureau.

"Knowing more about the IP laws of other countries will help Chinese businesses avoid risks in their commercial operations and find a better way to settle them overseas."

As well as the policy library, 13 measures aimed at strengthening overseas IPR dispute response mechanisms have been jointly released by the IPR bureau and Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai.

The measures include network setting, attracting talent, policy and law research as well as guidance developing.

Also, Shanghai is accelerating the pace of patent licensing by promoting a large number of dormant patents at low prices and high frequency to flow to small and medium-sized enterprises.

It aims to achieve no less than 100 patent open licenses in the city by the end of this year.