A city for the people: looking forward to the return of Chinese sturgeon

"It never occurred to me that there would be such big fish in the world," Zheng Yueping said when he he saw a Chinese sturgeon for the first time.

He was blown away by the 3-meter-long fish weighing 300-350 kilograms. Starting from a research project at school, he gradually learned about this ancient and mysterious species, its migratory habits and its origin.

After graduation, he worked with his colleagues at Shanghai Aquatic Wildlife Conservation and Research Center to guard the Yangtze River estuary, which is also the "nursery" for Chinese sturgeon. The Chinese sturgeon is an indicator species of the conservation of aquatic biodiversity. Protecting Chinese sturgeon is also a way to protect the entire Yangtze River aquatic ecosystem.