Shanghai to Beijing rail service back on track

High-speed train services between Shanghai and Beijing have gradually resumed since Saturday, the China Railway Shanghai Group announced.

A total of 27 high-speed trains running between the two cities operate normally now.

Travelers can book a ticket online from the railway station website (12306.com), their official 12306 app or the station tickets window within 15 days ahead of departure.

Passengers need to prepare negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test reports 48 hours prior and a green code of Jiankangbao, a Beijing health code app, before arriving.

A PCR test is also needed for entering the railway stations in Shanghai, which all operate normally now as COVID-19 has waned.