One stop shop for expat permits re-opens

Shanghai will resume on-site reception services at the "single window" for foreigners' work and residence permit applications at the city's largest exit-entry service center in the Pudong New Area on Monday.

The services, which allows foreign talented expatriates to apply for both permits at the same time, will be provided at windows 17-19 on the third floor of 1500 Minsheng Road.

Visits are by appointment only. Please dial 8008205114 ext. 9 or 4008205114 ext. 9 to make an appointment at least one working day in advance.

A negative nucleic acid test result within 72 hours and a green health code are required at the site.