Huhuibao helps patients undergo expensive proton and heavy ion treatment

Nearly 70 percent of the cost for expensive proton and heavy ion radiation can be covered by Huhuibao, a private budget supplementary medical insurance cover for Shanghai residents, greatly easing the financial burden on patients.

Since Huhuibao took effect in July last year, the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center has helped more than 140 patients to get some 20 million yuan (US$2.99 million) in reimbursement from Huhuibao.

The center, which uses cutting-edge proton and heavy ion beams to target and kill cancerous tissue without harming healthy tissues and cells, is the first facility of its kind in China and the third in the world.

But the some 300,000-yuan cost is a huge burden on patients and their families. It is not covered by the government-run medical insurance plan.

One of the highlights of Huhuibao is that it covers certain expensive treatments like proton and heavy ion therapy and cancer medicines.

According to rules of Huhuibao, up to 70 percent of the proton and heavy ion radiation cost can reimbursed, with a maximum compensation of 300,000 yuan.

To make it convenient for patients, the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center has set up a special service team that helps prepare all necessary documents, and offers consultation as well as special lectures for patients and their families to know about the reimbursement procedure.

"Huhuibao is a very meaningful tool that helps cancer patients and families to overcome financial difficulties. We have cooperated with insurance companies to offer a one-stop solution to streamline the process," said Dai Xiaoya, vice director of the center's outpatient department. "It makes the treatment affordable for more patients."

Apart from Huhuibao, the center also has cooperation with commercial insurances. Those with commercial insurance account for one fourth of all patients.

The second round of Huhuibao kicked off last Friday. The premium has increased to 129 yuan per person per year from 115 yuan last year, with the coverage expanded.

Up to 3.1 million yuan will now be paid for medical expenses, up from 2.3 million yuan.

During the first round, Huhuibao had reimbursed more than 640 million yuan by May in some 160,000 cases aged between one year and 101 years. The highest compensation in one case reached nearly 900,000 yuan.

