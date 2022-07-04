News / Metro

Woman with 165-degree curved spine has successful surgery

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:12 UTC+8, 2022-07-04       0
It is the first such instance in the world over the past decade where a patient with serious curved spine underwent successful surgery shortly after a failed operation.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:12 UTC+8, 2022-07-04       0

A 24-year-old woman, whose spine was almost folded in half due to a rare disease, was discharged from Shanghai's Xinhua Hospital on Monday after an operation which remedied the results of her previous surgery and allowed her to sit straight for the first time.

The first surgery, conducted at another hospital three months ago, failed to achieve the expected result.

It is the first such instance in the world over the past decade where a patient with serious curved spine underwent surgery shortly after an unsuccessful operation and also achieved good results, the hospital claimed.

The woman, surnamed Lu from north China's Tianjin City, suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA, a rare neuromuscular disease which seriously impacts life quality. There are nearly 30,000 SMA patients in China, with about 1,500 new cases each year.

Almost all patients with SMA have curved spines, and the condition typically deteriorates after patients enter puberty. The curved spine can press on the chest and many people die due to respiratory complications, doctors said.

Lu was diagnosed with the disease at age one, when her muscles started to shrink and the spine began to curve. Due to the serious curved spine, she had to lie like a snake and was unable to sit by herself. The action pressed her heart and lungs, seriously impacting her respiration.

"The patient was a serious SMA patient with 165-degree curve before the first surgery, which just corrected the curve by 21 percent. She failed to sit straight as she had expected," Dr Yang Junlin, director of Xinhua Hospital's spine center, said.

"When she came to me, she expressed a strong desire for a second surgery.

"It was a very risky one, due to her condition and the experience of the first surgery," he added.

To ensure safety and the surgery's effects, doctors made a very detailed preparation. "Repairing surgery is much more complicated and difficult than the first one, which had impacted the original structure," Yang explained.

The 6-hour surgery, conducted on June 9, was a success.

A computerized tomography, or CT, check found the surgery had renovated the spine by 55 percent and the curve was only 75 degrees. Now the patient can sit on the bed and chair by herself, freeing her two hands.

Doctors said that patients with curved spine should receive screening and intervention early, instead of undergoing risky surgery until the curve becomes very serious.

Woman with 165-degree curved spine has successful surgery
Ti Gong

The CT scan shows a 165-degree curved spine of the patient.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xinhua Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     