News / Metro

Clinical trial in China of new drug for major eye disease

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:47 UTC+8, 2022-07-05       0
Nearly a quarter of the world's population are affected by presbyopia, a condition that typically affects older people's ability to read and operate in near distance.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:47 UTC+8, 2022-07-05       0

The first clinical trial approved in China for presbyopia drug has its first patient enrolled in Phase III. It is expected to be the first approved drug for presbyopia, an eyesight problem, in China, said the developer Arctic Vision, a Shanghai-based innovation company.

The Phase III study is a double-masked, placebo-controlled, randomized and multicenter trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the drug, which is called ARVN003, in achieving temporary improvement in vision for adults with presbyopia.

Presbyopia is a physiological condition that makes it difficult to read and work in near distance. It is caused by the hardening of the lens and weakening of the ciliary muscle and often occurs with aging.

According to doctors, pre-presbyopia typically affects people between the ages of 35 and 45; early presbyopia affects people between the ages of 45 and 52; and late presbyopia, also known as absolute presbyopia, affects people over the age of 52.

Nearly a quarter of the world's population is affected by presbyopia. With the rise of the aging population in China, the nation is seeing a year-on-year increase in the number of sufferers.

Latest data shows more than 390 million people in China had been diagnosed with presbyopia in 2021.

Current treatment options for presbyopia include presbyopic reading glasses, contact lenses and surgery.

But due to limited treatment options and inadequate scientific understanding of the disease, many presbyopia patients in China do not receive intervention or vision correction in time. Untreated and escalated, presbyopia adversely impacts vision, quality of work and life, and the psychological well-being of middle-aged and elderly people.

ARVN003 is a proprietary pilocarpine formulation leveraging microdosing platform for the pharmacologic treatment for presbyopia. Pilocarpine ophthalmic solution can constrict the pupil and improve near-distance vision by creating an extended depth of focus through its small aperture effect, doctors explained.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     