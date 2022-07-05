18 injured in accidents involving drunk drivers in June

Eighteen people were injured in 36 traffic accidents in which drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol in June, Shanghai police announced on Tuesday.

In 30 of the accidents, the drivers were in a drunken state, which means that they had at least 80mg/ml of alcohol in their blood, according to police.

Of the 36 accidents, 31 were caused by private cars, four by light motorcycles and one by a truck.

Most of the accidents happened between 8pm and 4am, police said.

Shanghai police stepped up their crackdown on drunk driving in June following the lifting of the two-month lockdown in the city due to a COVID-19 pandemic resurgence and the return of the city's night life.

During the time, they uncovered 1,043 instances of driving after consuming alcohol, among which 382 were drunk driving.