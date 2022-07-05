News / Metro

Most parts of Shanghai to undergo urgent PCR screening

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:46 UTC+8, 2022-07-05       0
Mass PCR tests will be conducted twice in nine downtown districts as well as parts of the Pudong New Area, Jiading and Fengxian through Thursday but without a lockdown.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:46 UTC+8, 2022-07-05       0
Most parts of Shanghai to undergo urgent PCR screening
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People take nucleic acid tests in Huangpu District. The urgent screening covers nine of Shanghai's 16 districts, and some sites have long queues that demand waiting time of up to one hour and a half.

Shanghai launched an urgent mass nucleic acid screening in a dozen districts from Tuesday evening after the movements of people linked to a local high-risk area were found spreading across the city.

Mass polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will be conducted twice in nine local districts – Huangpu, Xuhui, Changning, Jing'an, Putuo, Hongkou, Yangpu, Minhang and Baoshan – as well as parts of the Pudong New Area as well as Jiading and Fengxian districts through Thursday.

Every resident and those in street shops and hotels in these districts are subject to the mandatory testing, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control authority said in a statement.

Shanghai reported several locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday, who had been to 148 Lanxi Road in Putuo, which on Tuesday morning was elevated to a high-risk area, the city's third.

"According to epidemiological investigation, there are frequent movements among the risky groups linked to the site, who later went to multiple districts and public venues across the city," the statement said.

"Potential risks of further community transmission exist," it added. The screening aims to consolidate the fruits of previous COVID-19 prevention and control measures, while detecting and bringing the risks under control sooner, according to the authority.

No lockdown will be imposed. During the screening, people within the districts must have a 48-hour negative PCR report to leave or enter their communities, companies and other public venues.

Most parts of Shanghai to undergo urgent PCR screening
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People take nucleic acid tests, in good order and patient.

High-risk mall

Students taking part in the gaokao, or the national college entrance examination, which were postponed to this week – from Thursday to Saturday – in the city due to the pandemic, can leave or return to their neighborhoods with the exam certificates.

Parents accompanying examinees or students taking part in other key exams are also allowed to exit or enter their communities during the PCR screening.

Shanghai reported two community infections on Sunday and Monday, respectively, after having zero community cases for nearly a week.

Both the asymptomatic case and the confirmed case had been to the commercial complex at 148 Lanxi Road in Putuo's Caoyang Community, known as China's first worker's community that was set up in the 1950s.

The 37-year-old woman had been to a teahouse, while the other case, a 22-year-old woman, had visited the FreePort KTV at the same complex in the last two weeks, according to their publicized movements.

Apart from the KTV and teahouse, the complex also houses a spa, a gym, a digital mall and an internet bar as well as several restaurants and cafes, according to a search on Baidu Map.

More than 200 close contacts of the duo had been tracked for PCR tests and central quarantine, according to the city's health commission.

There are currently three high-risk areas in Pudong and Putuo, along with eight medium-risk areas in Jing'an, Fengxian, Putuo, Baoshan and Huangpu. The medium-risk areas in Fengxian and Jing'an will be downgraded to low risk from Wednesday morning.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fengxian
Hongkou
Changning
Yangpu
Minhang
Xuhui
Huangpu
Pudong
Baidu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     