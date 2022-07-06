COVID-19 in Shanghai: 24 local infections, 17 imported patients

Nine locally transmitted confirmed cases and 15 local asymptomatic infections were reported on Tuesday.

The city reported nine locally transmitted confirmed cases, 15 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and 11 imported asymptomatic infections on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

9 confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.

15 asymptomatic infections

All the infections tested positive in central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese working in Comorin who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 28 via Ethiopia.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on July 2.

The third patient, a Chinese working in Serbia, and the fourth patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, arrived at the local airport on July 2 via Austria.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on July 2.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on July 3.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 34 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in Argentina who arrived at the local airport on June 29 via the Netherlands.



The second is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on July 2.

The third case, a Chinese studying in the UK, and the fourth case, a Chinese studying in Bulgaria, arrived at the local airport on July 2 via Austria.

The fifth to seventh cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 2 from the US.

The eighth and ninth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 3 from the US.

The 10th and 11th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 4 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 162 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and three asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to July 5, of all the 58,153 local confirmed cases, 57,535 have been discharged upon recovery and 30 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,750 imported cases, 4,703 have been discharged upon recovery and 47 are still hospitalized.