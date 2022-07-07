COVID-19 in Shanghai: 32 local confirmed cases, 22 asymptomatic infections

There were also 11 imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections reported on Wednesday.

The city reported 32 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 22 local asymptomatic infections, 11 imported confirmed cases and six imported asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

32 confirmed cases

The first two patients were discovered in fever clinics.

The rest 30 patients who are contacts of previous infections tested positive during central quarantine.



22 asymptomatic infections

All the infections are contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 30.



The second patient is a Chilean who arrived at the local airport on July 1 via France.

The third patient, an Austrian, the fourth patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, and the fifth and sixth patients, both Chinese living in Moldova, arrived at the local airport on July 2 via Austria.

The seventh patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on July 2.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on July 3.

The ninth patient is a Chinese traveling in the US who arrived at the local airport on July 3.

The 10th patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on July 4 via Singapore.

The 11th patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the local airport on July 4.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 83 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the local airport on June 28 via France.



The second case, a Chinese studying in the UK, and the third case, a Chinese working in Montenegro, arrived at the local airport on July 2 via Austria.

The fourth and fifth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 2 from the US.

The sixth case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on July 3.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 24 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to July 6, of all the 58,185 local confirmed cases, 57,537 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,761 imported cases, 4,708 have been discharged upon recovery and 53 are still hospitalized.