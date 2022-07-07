Over 50,000 take gaokao tests in Shanghai as temperatures touch 37 degrees

More than 50,000 high school students in Shanghai are taking their gaokao, or college entrance examination, on Thursday.
The exam is usually held in June, but it was pushed back a month in Shanghai due to the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will end on Saturday.
Today is the 11th solar term xiaoshu, or Slight Heat, on the traditional Chinese calendar, signaling the start of the midsummer heatwave. The temperature was forecast to reach 37 degrees Celsius.
Early in the morning, temperatures climbed beyond 30 degrees around the city, prompting an orange heat alert, the second-highest alert on its three-tier system.
Students have a final look at their textbooks before entering an examination venue at Qibao High School in Minhang District.
Parents and teachers give handshakes, high-fives, and hugs to students and wish them good luck.
Students go through strict pandemic control measures before entering the examination centers.
Police guide traffic in front of a school.
The police drove a student back home for a necessary item that he had forgotten and returned to the center on time.
