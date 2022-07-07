Over 50,000 take gaokao tests in Shanghai as temperatures touch 37 degrees

More than 50,000 high school students are taking their college entrance exams in Shanghai today. The examination was rescheduled due to the lockdown.

More than 50,000 high school students in Shanghai are taking their gaokao, or college entrance examination, on Thursday.



The exam is usually held in June, but it was pushed back a month in Shanghai due to the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will end on Saturday.

Today is the 11th solar term xiaoshu, or Slight Heat, on the traditional Chinese calendar, signaling the start of the midsummer heatwave. The temperature was forecast to reach 37 degrees Celsius.

Early in the morning, temperatures climbed beyond 30 degrees around the city, prompting an orange heat alert, the second-highest alert on its three-tier system.



Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE