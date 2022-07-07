News / Metro

Sports consumption poised to spur Shanghai's economic vitality

Sports activities and event organization in Shanghai are recovering gradually under the country's latest guideline for stimulating the economy with sports-related consumption.
Sports activities and event organization in Shanghai are recovering gradually under the country's latest guideline for stimulating the economy with sports-related consumption.

With more gyms and sports venues reopening, the city's sports enthusiasts are returning to outdoor and indoor activities, albeit under crowd-limitation measures – outdoor venues are opening with a 75 percent capacity limit, which is 50 percent for indoor venues.

Group courses in chain gyms have resumed. Swimming pools, football pitches, basketball and badminton courts have seen high demand over the past week.

China's general administration of sport on Thursday issued a work plan to all sports bureaus and federations around the country, encouraging the organization of sports events and the promotion of sports-related consumption so as to spur country's economic growth and stimulate vitality.

According to a 2020 report, about 80 percent Shanghai residents have the habit of investing in sports. Each of them averagely spends 2,996 yuan (US$447) on sports activities, attire and equipment a year. The city's total sports industry scale had reached 162 billion yuan by 2020.

Shanghai has been hosting top-class international sports competitions as well as varied amateur leagues to get the general public involved and promote sport as a lifestyle. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has led to the cancellation and postponement of a slew of national and international events over the past two years.

With the easing of Shanghai's pandemic resurgence, preparations for the city's two major self-owned sports competitions – the Shanghai International Marathon and the Head of Shanghai River Regatta – have already begun. They will be held in the latter part of the year, if conditions allow.

The NBA 3X basketball tournament is also planning to make Shanghai the host city for its year-end final in September.

The soccer Chinese Super League season, which is currently under way, is expected to return to the home and away match format next month with fans returning to stadiums. Currently, the matches are being held in the three cities of Dalian in Liaoning Province, Haikou in Hainan Province and Meizhong in Guangdong Province.

According to the general administration of sport's work plan, China's sports organizations should consider canceling or deducting membership fees and management fees for small- and medium-sized companies and competition organizers.

City- and district-level sports bureaus are encouraged to negotiate with financial departments and help sports enterprises with their capital-raising needs.

The organization of outdoor sports events like mountain climbing, rowing, sailing and marathon are encouraged, along with youth football leagues and national sports meets.

The number of neighborhood sports facilities and public sports parks will be further increased, according to the plan. Work unions at all levels are encouraged to organize outdoor sports competitions for employees or buy service from service providers.

Source: SHINE
﻿
