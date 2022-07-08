News / Metro

Cinemas reopen, with strict pandemic prevention measures

But forget the popcorn – eating and drinking are banned, and masks are a must.
Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor scans the venue code to get in the Grand Cinema on Nanjing Road E. on Friday morning.

Cinemas across Shanghai are allowed to reopen from Friday, based on local conditions in their areas.

Some theaters in the low-risk subdistricts and towns, such as the Grand Cinema and the Cathay Theater in Huangpu District have opened again after a more than three-month closure for the city's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

About one-third of the 21 Wanda Cinemas' Shanghai theaters have reopened with new film releases including "Jurassic World Dominion," "Lighting Up the Stars" and "Detective Vs Sleuths."

Movie buffs who buy tickets online from Taopiaopiao or Maoyan must show a negative nucleic acid test result within past 72 hours. The 24-hour PCR test certificate cannot be used if the result is not yet out.

Li Ying, an official from a local Wanda theater, said they will strictly follow pandemic prevention regulations and work hard on hygiene.

Patrons must scan the venue code and have their temperatures checked.

Eating and drinking are prohibited inside theaters. Theater workers will also patrol during the screenings and remind patrons to wear masks.

Movie buff James Hong is considering buying tickets for the suspense crime film "Detective Vs Sleuths" and watch it with his family at a nearby theater. He hopes to support the recovery of the film industry that has undergone a difficult time.

An array of movies in diverse genres will be screened in the coming weeks of summer, an important season for Chinese cinema.

These include sci-fi comedy "Mozart From Space," comedy romance "Just For Meeting You" and animated film "God with Three Eyes."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Digital sentries are among the safety measures in place.

Dong Jun / SHINE
