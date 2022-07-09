COVID-19 in Shanghai: 11 local confirmed cases, 48 asymptomatic infections

The city reported 11 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 48 local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic infections on Friday.

The city reported 11 locally transmitted confirmed cases, 48 local asymptomatic infections, eight imported confirmed cases and 14 imported asymptomatic infections on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

11 confirmed cases

The first 10 patients who are contacts of previous infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one tested positive during routine screening.



48 asymptomatic infections

All the infections are contacts of previous infections and tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported cases

The first patient is a Brazilian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 4 from the United States.



The second patient is a New Zealander who arrived at the local airport on July 5 from New Zealand.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 5 from the United Kingdom via Germany.

The fourth and fifth patients, both Chinese, and a sixth patient, a Canadian, arrived at the local airport on July 6 from Canada.

The seventh patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 6 from Uganda via the Netherlands.

The eighth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on July 7 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 97 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on June 30 from the US.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on June 30 from Germany.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 1 from the UK.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 2 from the US.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 3 from the US.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 4 from Canada.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 5 from Nigeria via France.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 5 from Namibia via Germany.

The ninth and 10th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 5 from the US.

The 11th to 13th cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 6 from Canada.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 6 from Brazil via the Netherlands.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 156 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and eight asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to July 8, of all the 58,213 local confirmed cases, 57,546 have been discharged upon recovery and 79 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,773 imported cases, 4,713 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

