Bladder cancer patients enjoy longer and better life with medics in Shanghai

  14:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-09       0
The five-year survival rate for patients with bladder cancer being treated by leading local hospitals is in line with Western countries, medical experts have said.
The five-year survival rate for patients with bladder cancer being treated by leading local hospitals is in line with Western countries, medical experts told the Pujiang Bladder Cancer Forum in Shanghai on Saturday.

The survival rate of bladder cancer patients at the Shanghai Cancer Center is 74 percent, while it is 77 percent in the US and 69 percent in leading European countries.

Early diagnosis, precise surgery, whole-process management and scientific research are the key to the good survival rate.

"Risk factors for bladder cancer include smoking, an unhealthy diet, exposure to harmful items and genetic mutation," said Dr Ye Dingwei, director of the center's urinary surgery department.

"We have been focused on the research of biomarkers of bladder cancer for early detection of cancer and those who relapse to improve cure rate and treatment effects."

The Shanghai Cancer Center performs more than 2,200 bladder cancer surgeries each year, ranking No. 1 in the nation.

"The purpose of surgery is to improve patients' survival and life quality," Ye said. "To ensure patients have a quality life with self-esteem, we use surgical methods to create an artificial bladder, thus avoiding patients having to wear a urine bag."

Doctors carry out evaluations of each patients to ensure their life quality and treatment effects.

"Keeping the bladder and removing the entire organ can have similar effects through precise and delicate surgery, while it means a lot for patients if we keep the organ," Ye said.

"We don't just treat disease but also focus on patients – their life quality."

During after-surgery rehabilitation and caring, medical staffers offer direction to patients on wound care, urinary control and sexual function recovery.

Source: SHINE
﻿
