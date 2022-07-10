News / Metro

Shanghai sizzles, and there's more to come

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:34 UTC+8, 2022-07-10
Shanghai's hot weather, topping up to 40 degrees Celsius, triggered this year's first red heat alert on Sunday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:34 UTC+8, 2022-07-10       0
Shanghai sizzles, and there's more to come
Dong Jun / SHINE

Medics resort to bulk ice for cooling down when they carry out PCR screenings in Qibao Town, Minhang District, on Sunday when the city issued the first red heat alert this year.

Shanghai's sizzling temperatures, topping up to 40 degrees Celsius, triggered this year's first red heat alert on Sunday.

The local meteorological bureau issued a second-lowest orange alert around 9am, and updated it to red, the highest in its three-tier system, at 2:15pm as the temperature reached more than 40 degrees.

More "dog days" with temperatures around 40 degrees are predicted for the next 10 days, which includes the two-day-long high school entrance examination period, which will fall on Monday and Tuesday. Lows in those days will be around 30 degrees.

The heatwave is caused by the subtropical high-pressure system, which is becoming stronger, according to the bureau.

The heatwave could cause serious heat stroke which will lead to headache, dehydration and even organ failure.

The Shanghai Health Promotion Center reminds local residents to avoid long-term heatwave exposure, stay in cool indoor places, drink more water (instead of beverage with too much sugar and alcohol), avoid going out at noon, and change facial masks frequently.

If people, such as those who need to work outside, suffer from heat stroke, they should be evacuated from the high temperature environment immediately, moved to a cool and ventilated place to lie down, rest, drink water, and seek medical help.

Shanghai sizzles, and there's more to come
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Children take a cool time inside a fountain in downtown Jing'an District on Sunday. Shanghai has reported temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius across many of its districts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
