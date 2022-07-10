Stories about city's revolutionary history wanted

A competition inviting the public to tell stories related to the city's revolutionary history and its heroes will begin on Monday.

Ti Gong

A competition inviting the public to tell stories related to the city's revolutionary history and its heroes will begin on Monday and run through September.

It will comprise five events – competitions targeting professional narrators, students and faculties, and residents, as well as a national defence education contest and exhibitions and performances, to promote "Red" culture across the city.

It will have six themes – a city of glory, "Red" cultural relics, history of the Communist Party of China, revolutionary heroes, development progress and national defence education.

Subdistricts and towns, schools, patriotic education bases and national defence education bases across the city will be actively involved.

Outstanding narrators of patriotic education bases will be awarded, and 100 outstanding speakers from the public will be picked during the competition.

The national defence education contest will be held online.

Application can be made via WeChat mini program or at http://www.shshxc.cn.