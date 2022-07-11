News / Metro

Thousands sit high school entrance exam amid torrid heat

  17:49 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0
The mercury hit 37 degrees Celsius and airconditioning was compulsory for exam rooms. And there is no relief from the heat in sight.
  • Students line up for the high school entrance examination on Monday at the Qibao Wenlai School in Minhang District.

    Dong Jun / SHINE
About 110,000 local students kicked off their high school entrance examination in more than 4,500 test rooms at 206 sites around Shanghai on Monday in scorching weather.

The exam usually takes place in June but was postponed to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will run through Tuesday.

As required by local education authorities, students have to take pandemic control and prevention measures during the testing period, including wearing masks and taking PCR and antigen tests every day.

According to the Shanghai Education Commission, all test rooms have been equipped with airconditioners, which must be turned on throughout tests.

Although light rain on Sunday night cooled down the city slightly, the temperature today still hit 37 degrees Celsius, although some parts of the city, such as Baoshan and Hongkou districts, saw scattered showers in the morning.

Parents accompanied students to exam sites early to wait for them to open, while teachers were also present at entrance gates to extend best wishes and encouragement.

Some parents and teachers wore red for good luck.

Affected by a subtropical high-pressure system, the heat wave will continue in the following days, with highs expected to hit 40 or above from Tuesday to Thursday, said the local meteorological bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
