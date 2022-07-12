News / Metro

Shanghai medics develop innovative synthetic heart valve

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:29 UTC+8, 2022-07-12       0
The new polymer nanomaterial valve lasts longer and has fewer complications than traditional artificial valves made from pig or cow tissue.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:29 UTC+8, 2022-07-12       0
Shanghai medics develop innovative synthetic heart valve
Ti Gong

The patient walks steadily three days after surgery.

Local medical experts have developed a new synthetic heart valve with longer and wider usage than the current biological valves, which use tissue from pigs or cows.

The Shanghai-developed valve using polymer nanomaterial can last 20 to 25 years, while ordinary valves using animal tissue only last 10 to 15 years. And the synthetic valve has fewer complications.

The world's first patient given the new valve was discharged from the Zhongshan Hospital on Tuesday.

The aortic valve inserted through a minimally invasive procedure known as transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, was introduced in clinical practice 20 years ago.

So far, over 1.25 million patients around the world have benefited from the treatment. Compared with open-chest surgery, TAVR has less trauma, quicker recovery and fewer complications.

The artificial valve using tissue from pigs or cows needs more processing, is more expensive and is difficult to trim to fit.

Its usual life span is 10 to 15 years, according to Dr Ge Junbo from Zhongshan Hospital's cardiology department.

Polymer is seen as a promising alternative to solve the disadvantages of animal tissue valves.

Shanghai medics develop innovative synthetic heart valve
Ti Gong

Dr Ge Junbo (left) checks the patient after surgery.

Ge's team worked with a local pharmaceutical company to develop the world's first heart valve with polymer nanotechnology.

The first patient, an 80-year-old man, received TAVR using the new valve and his heart condition and function improved quickly and he was soon discharged.

Zhongshan Hospital President Fan Jia said the hospital is working hard to be recognized as a national medical center in building Shanghai's International Medical Creation Center through research on new vaccines, innovative medicine and high-end medical equipment to achieve a transformation in basic research, clinical research and innovative practices.

"We hope to see more 'first in China' and 'first in the world' born in our hospital in the future," Fan said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zhongshan Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     