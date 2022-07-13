News / Metro

Shanghai Metro to directly connect with popular lake in Suzhou

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:50 UTC+8, 2022-07-13       0
The Suzhou Line S1 will connect with the Huaqiao Station, one of the termini of Shanghai's Metro Line 11, upon its completion by the end of 2023.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:50 UTC+8, 2022-07-13       0
Shanghai Metro to directly connect with popular lake in Suzhou
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Traveling to Suzhou will become an easier daily commute for Shanghai residents as a new subway line is taking shape to further connect the two cities.

The garden city in neighboring Jiangsu Province has released the names of stations for a new subway line of its Rail Transit to link up with Shanghai's Metro system.

Line S1 will connect with the Huaqiao Station, one of the termini of Shanghai's Metro Line 11, upon its completion by the end of 2023.

According to the plan published by the Suzhou government, the 41.25-kilometer Line S1 will start from Suzhou Industry Park in the east of downtown and go through Kunshan, a county-level city in Jiangsu, to reach Huaqiao in Kunshan.

Line S1 will have 28 stations, covering downtown Kunshan, its economic and technological development zone, the Huaqiao business zone as well the Yangcheng Lake, famous for its hairy crabs.

"The structure of the Huaqiao Station on Line S1 has been completed for the ensuing installation of electric equipment," said Xu Wanchun, a project manager.

The station has an underground level and two stories above the ground. A transit hall will be set up on the second floor for commuters of Shanghai Metro Line 11 and Suzhou Line S1, Xu noted.

Shanghai Metro to directly connect with popular lake in Suzhou
Imaginechina

The Kunshan section of Shanghai's Metro Line 11.

Line S1 will also intersect with Line 3 of the Suzhou Metro, which runs across Suzhou.

According to the blueprint, Line S1 will use Level-A trains, the biggest among the nation's four tiers of Metro carriers, with either four or six carriages and operating at a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour. Most of Shanghai's Metro trains have an average speed of 80 kph.

The current most common mode for Shanghai residents to get to downtown Suzhou is by high-speed or bullet trains or by road. It takes about half an hour to reach Suzhou from local railway stations.

"I'm looking forward to the grand opening of Line S1, which will save a large sum of money for me," said an office worker surnamed Guo, who lives in Nanxiang Town of Shanghai's suburban Jiading District and works on Kunshan Financial Street.

Every day, Guo takes Metro Line 11 to Huaqiao and rides a cab to reach to downtown Kunshan. The new line will offer a direct link to his workplace.

Currently, Suzhou has six subway lines – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and extension of Line 4 – in operation, according to the Suzhou Rail Transit operator. In the longer term, Suzhou plans to build 15 Metro lines totaling 768 kilometers.

Shanghai's Metro Line 11, the city's only interprovincial subway line, has three stations – Huaqiao, Guangming Road and Zhaofeng Road – in Kunshan, which comes under the jurisdiction of Suzhou.

Shanghai Metro to directly connect with popular lake in Suzhou
Ti Gong

The under-construction Huaqiao Station of Suzhou's Line S1 and the Huaqiao Station of Shanghai's Metro Line 11.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     