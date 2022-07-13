Work begins on city section of Shanghai-Suzhou-Jiashan railway

Construction started on Wednesday on the Shanghai section of a new interprovincial railway to better connect the city with neighboring Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.

Pile drivers began digging on the site of the future Qingpu New City Station of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Jiashan Intercity Railway, a key project to drive the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The 49-kilometer-long Shanghai section of the railway, a demonstration line, runs through Qingpu and Minhang districts. The part is scheduled to be completed by 2028.

Upon completion, the section will become part of a key railway network for the Yangtze River Delta region and largely improve the links between Shanghai and its neighboring cities.

It will also further enhance the influence of the Hongqiao International Hub and support the development of Qingpu New City, according to the Shanghai Transport Commission.

The station will include a vehicle channel on the B1 underground floor, along with the station hall and platform of the railway on the B2 and B3 floors, respectively.

Shanghai residents will also be able to transit to another railway to connect suburban Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang and Jinshan districts, as well as the city's Metro Line 17 at the station.

According to the blueprint, the 100km Shanghai-Suzhou-Jiashan railway will run from Shanghai's Hongqiao Business District to Jiashan Railway Station in Zhejiang and Wujiang Railway Station in Jiangsu's Suzhou City. It will have 15 stations covering key places such as Qingpu New City and Zhujiajiao water town.