COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 local confirmed cases, 42 asymptomatic infections

There were also 13 imported infections reported on Wednesday.

The city reported five locally transmitted confirmed cases, 42 local asymptomatic infections, six imported confirmed cases and seven imported asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

5 local confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.



42 local asymptomatic infections

All infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient, a Chinese departing from Hungary, and the second patient, a Chinese departing from Serbia, arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 9 from Austria.



The third and fourth patients are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 11 from the United Arab Emirates.

The fifth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on July 11 from the United States.

The sixth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on July 12 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 148 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 9 from Austria.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 10 from Japan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 10 from the US.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 11 from Iraq via the UAE.

The fifth case, a Chinese departing from the Maldives, and the sixth and seventh cases, both Chinese departing from the United Kingdom, arrived at the local airport on July 11 via Singapore.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 172 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 17 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 13, of all the 100 local confirmed cases, 24 have been discharged upon recovery and 100 are still hospitalized.

So far, of all the 4,811 imported cases, 4,738 have been discharged upon recovery and 73 are still hospitalized.