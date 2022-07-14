News / Metro

Non-invasive therapy used to treat early-stage breast cancer

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:43 UTC+8, 2022-07-14       0
Local doctors are treating women with early-stage breast cancer with a non-invasive therapy. High-intensity-focused ultrasound can be used to treat benign breast diseases.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:43 UTC+8, 2022-07-14       0
Non-invasive therapy used to treat early-stage breast cancer
Ti Gong

Doctors from Shanghai No. 6 People's Hospital conduct ultrasound treatment on a patient with breast cancer.

Local doctors are promoting a non-invasive therapy to women with early-stage breast cancer who do not want to undergo surgery. It will also be used to treat benign breast diseases.

High-intensity-focused ultrasound (HIFU) is a technique that uses ultrasonic waves to heat and burn cancerous tissue. In contrast to surgery, HIFU does not involve any cuts or holes in the body.

A 62-year-old woman with breast cancer sought treatment at several hospitals, all of which recommended surgery.

She refused and went to Shanghai No. 6 People's Hospital, where doctors devised an individualized HIFU therapy plan for her. The tumor was nearly destroyed after five rounds of treatment.

"We discovered a blood vessel that provided nutrition and blood supply to the tumor. If the tumor is not stopped, it will be able to grow again," Dr Hu Bing of the hospital's ultrasound department said.

"We decided to use radiofrequency ablation with ultrasound guidance to block the vessel and ablate nearby tumor tissues."

Radiofrequency ablation uses thermal energy delivered by a probe to cause coagulation necrosis of the target tissue.

A post-surgery check confirmed that the blood vessel had been destroyed and that blood circulation within the tumor had stopped.

"There was no pain throughout the procedure, and there were no cuts or wounds on the body," the patient said. "There was even no trace of it on the skin.

"This treatment without bleeding or hospitalization gave me both physical and psychological confidence."

A recent follow-up on the patient confirmed that there was no cancerous growth or transfer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women worldwide.

It accounts for 7 to 10 percent of all cancers, particularly among women aged 40 to 60.

Women are more vulnerable before and after menopause.

According to Dr Guo Qian of Shanghai No. 6 Hospital, breast tissues are ideal for ultrasound treatment, which is beneficial for patients in the early stages of cancer or who are unwilling to undergo surgery.

"International studies have proven the effectiveness and safety of ultrasound treatment for breast cancer," Guo added.

In addition to cancer, ultrasound treatment for benign diseases such as breast nodules is effective, doctors said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     