Shanghai pair held over foreigner work visa scam

Police say the two offered fake labor contracts to foreigners and helped them get permits to live and work in Shanghai. Several foreigners have been deported.

Ti Gong

Two suspects have been taken into custody for allegedly offering fake labor contracts to foreigners in Shanghai for them to illegally acquire residence permits in the city, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

Police launched an investigation recently after discovering a foreigner had applied to the exit-entry authorities for a residence permit in Shanghai twice with work contracts that didn't match his actual employment details.

The foreigner had a job, but it was not the one that was stated in his work contract, police said.

The investigation led to the two suspects, surnamed Shi and Kong, who ran a company in Shanghai through which they allegedly offered fake work contracts to foreigners for them to illegally work in the city and acquire residence permits.

Police have identified six foreigners who were served by the suspects. All have been ordered to leave China.

The two suspects could be charged with assisting foreigners to illegally enter China, police said.

