News / Metro

Shanghai pair held over foreigner work visa scam

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  15:58 UTC+8, 2022-07-15       0
Police say the two offered fake labor contracts to foreigners and helped them get permits to live and work in Shanghai. Several foreigners have been deported.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  15:58 UTC+8, 2022-07-15       0
Shanghai pair held over foreigner work visa scam
Ti Gong

One of the foreigners accused of being involved in the scam

Two suspects have been taken into custody for allegedly offering fake labor contracts to foreigners in Shanghai for them to illegally acquire residence permits in the city, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

Police launched an investigation recently after discovering a foreigner had applied to the exit-entry authorities for a residence permit in Shanghai twice with work contracts that didn't match his actual employment details.

The foreigner had a job, but it was not the one that was stated in his work contract, police said.

The investigation led to the two suspects, surnamed Shi and Kong, who ran a company in Shanghai through which they allegedly offered fake work contracts to foreigners for them to illegally work in the city and acquire residence permits.

Police have identified six foreigners who were served by the suspects. All have been ordered to leave China.

The two suspects could be charged with assisting foreigners to illegally enter China, police said.

Shanghai pair held over foreigner work visa scam
Ti Gong

One of the suspects being questioned by the police

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     