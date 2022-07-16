Shanghai-Taipei Forum highlights resilience, sustainability and humanity

The 2022 Shanghai-Taipei Forum will be held online on July 19, authorities announced on Saturday.

The 2022 Shanghai-Taipei Forum will be held online on July 19, authorities announced on Saturday.

Launched in 2010, the Shanghai-Taipei City Forum is an annual event held in rotation between the two cities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will be organized online with meeting rooms in Shanghai and Taipei connected by the Internet, as in the past two years.

On the theme of "Resilience, Sustainability and Humanity," the two sides this year will share experiences and wisdom in areas including energy saving and carbon emission reduction.



During the event, the two cities will sign agreements to further promote mutual exchanges and cooperation.

Over the years, the forum has been an important communication platform for Shanghai and Taipei and has led to great achievements. A total of 39 memorandums of understanding have been established between the two cities, deepening their communication and cooperation in areas such as economy, culture, sports, senior care, urban governance and pandemic control.