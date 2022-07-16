Peak of dog days starts today, rain and lightning expected next week

After more than 10 scorching days, this summer's hottest period, sanfu, which usually features high temperatures and heavy rains, started on Saturday.

This year's sanfu was six days later than last year, which fell on July 10, 2021, and will last 40 days.

The arrival of sanfu is not a meteorological decision. It is calculated according to the Chinese traditional calendar and falls at different times of each year, according to weather officials.

Saturday's high was the lowest in last 12 days, at 34 degrees Celsius.

Shanghai has recorded 16 high-temperature days, including 10 days with the mercury more than 37 degrees and three days more than 40 degrees.

The highs are expected to range around 35 degrees next week, increasing to around 38 degrees on the weekend. The lows are expected to be between 27 and 30 degrees.

More rain with lightning is also predicted to hit the city in the afternoons next week.

