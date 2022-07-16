News / Metro

Peak of dog days starts today, rain and lightning expected next week

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:29 UTC+8, 2022-07-16       0
After more than 10 scorching days, this summer's hottest period, sanfu, which usually features high temperatures and heavy rains, started on Saturday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  15:29 UTC+8, 2022-07-16       0
Peak of dog days starts today, rain and lightning expected next week
SHINE

Enjoy an ice-cream cone on these scorching summer days.

After more than 10 scorching days, this summer's hottest period, sanfu, which usually features high-temperatures and heavy rains, started on Saturday.

This year's sanfu was six days later than last year, which fell on July 10, 2021, and will last 40 days.

The arrival of sanfu is not a meteorological decision. It is calculated according to the Chinese traditional calendar and falls at different times of each year, according to weather officials.

Saturday's high was the lowest in last 12 days, at 34 degrees Celsius.

Shanghai has recorded 16 high-temperature days, including 10 days with the mercury more than 37 degrees and three days more than 40 degrees.

The highs are expected to range around 35 degrees next week, increasing to around 38 degrees on the weekend. The lows are expected to be between 27 and 30 degrees.

More rain with lightning is also predicted to hit the city in the afternoons next week.

Shanghai's highest temperatures (1873-2022)

Peak of dog days starts today, rain and lightning expected next week
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     