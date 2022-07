On July 15, Pudong urban management law enforcement bureau held a conference to discuss the roadside booth problem and the way to manage it.

Under the current epidemic prevention and control measures, many wet markets are closed, so some roadside booths are inevitable. Pudong urban management department is keeping exploring new approaches, by which strict enforcement and humanistic means can be combined.