Cyberpunk immersive experience at CHJ Incity

Interactive installations in the style of futuristic spacecraft have landed at CHJ Incity to create a cyberpunk world.

SSI ļʱ



Ti Gong

Interactive installations in the style of futuristic spacecraft have landed at CHJ Incity to create a cyberpunk world.

The "INTO x tokidoki" exhibition creates an immersive experience, inviting people to walk into a "time tunnel" to the universe and pilot a "spaceship" to get rewards. What's more, a universe-themed park will soon open.

CHJ Incity, Shanghai's first commercial complex in a high-tech park, opened a year ago in the Caohejing Development Zone which is home to more than 4,000 high-tech companies.

Aiming to cater to the Gen-Z, it displays a combination of technology and life, featuring mechanical trees and robot arms. It also helps to promote the transformation of Caohejing from an innovation highland to a new digital people-oriented community. It will offer references to the "smart city" development.