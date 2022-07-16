News / Metro

Cyberpunk immersive experience at CHJ Incity

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:45 UTC+8, 2022-07-16       0
Interactive installations in the style of futuristic spacecraft have landed at CHJ Incity to create a cyberpunk world.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:45 UTC+8, 2022-07-16       0
SSI ļʱ
Cyberpunk immersive experience at CHJ Incity
Ti Gong

The "INTO x tokidoki" exhibition at CHJ Incity

Interactive installations in the style of futuristic spacecraft have landed at CHJ Incity to create a cyberpunk world.

The "INTO x tokidoki" exhibition creates an immersive experience, inviting people to walk into a "time tunnel" to the universe and pilot a "spaceship" to get rewards. What's more, a universe-themed park will soon open.

CHJ Incity, Shanghai's first commercial complex in a high-tech park, opened a year ago in the Caohejing Development Zone which is home to more than 4,000 high-tech companies.

Aiming to cater to the Gen-Z, it displays a combination of technology and life, featuring mechanical trees and robot arms. It also helps to promote the transformation of Caohejing from an innovation highland to a new digital people-oriented community. It will offer references to the "smart city" development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     