Health education to be included in evaluation of medics, medical facilities

Cai Wenjun
  19:52 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0
The pandemic has shown what a critical role health education can play in disease prevention and control.
Cai Wenjun
  19:52 UTC+8, 2022-07-21

Shanghai health authority is the first in China to include the role and involvement of medics and medical facilities in scientific education and health promotion in their evaluation system.

Health officials said health education has played an important role in disease prevention and control, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medics and medical facilities are encouraged to use innovative methods and new media to promote knowledge and eliminate public fear and misunderstanding.

"Health care and disease prevention have played a more and more important role in the health industry," said Zheng Xingdong, president of Shanghai General Hospital.

"Higher awareness can help the public prevent diseases and detect diseases early to achieve a better life quality and lower medical costs."

The hospital's video on bone tumor patients attracted over 1 billion views online, greatly increasing public awareness of the disease and boosting the government's investment and basic research.

"Short videos produced by our doctors on topics like the Heimlich Maneuver, healthy diets for pregnant women, and cancer prevention and control all received high clicks online with a very positive response from the public," Zheng said.

"Doctors no longer just treat diseases when people feel in pain or sick but also promote knowledge to guide the public how to live a better and healthier life."

