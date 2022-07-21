News / Metro

Entrepreneurs get another chance to 'Make Shanghai Your Home'

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:59 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0
The third competition aims to select the most promising projects from all over the world, and especially for overseas returnees to settle in the city.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:59 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0
Entrepreneurs get another chance to 'Make Shanghai Your Home'
Ti Gong

The third "Make Shanghai Your Home" entrepreneurship competition for overseas talent was launched on Thursday.

The competition aims to select the most promising projects from all over the world, and for overseas returnees to settle in Shanghai, according to the local human resources and social security bureau.

Chinese talent who are studying or have completed their studies abroad, including those who have recently returned to China or intend to come back and will start new businesses in Shanghai, are encouraged to participate in the competition. Those who have been naturalized as foreign citizens during their studies and those who went abroad from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan are also welcome.

Core members of participating startups choosing Shanghai as their home will qualify for a Shanghai hukou, or household registration. And the city will also welcome their foreign members and members from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to apply for local residence permits.

There are four overseas divisions for the competition, namely California's Silicon Valley, London, Hanover in Germany and Singapore.

The competition targets projects in many industries, including TMT (technology, media and telecom), biomedicine and new material and new energy.

Registrations which are open until October 14 can be made by scanning the QR code below.

Entrepreneurs get another chance to 'Make Shanghai Your Home'

Applicants should have a bachelor's or a more advanced degree from an overseas university, have the intention to return to China to start a business, or have been back for no more than four years.

They should also be core members of a project team, either founders or co-founders, and have a certain stake in the company, according to the requirements.

Winning programs will win up to 500,000 yuan (US$73,950) in cash and get access to local industrial resources and incentive policies in Baoshan, Jiading and Songjiang districts as well as the Pudong New Area.

Chu Yongyan, founder and CEO of Chuhang Technology, won the first prize in the first edition of the competition in 2019. He started a subsidiary of his previous Nanjing-based company and has developed it in scale in Shanghai since the competition.

The subsidiary, which now has more than 50 members, started building a smart factory in Anting Town, Jiading, last month. The factory is expected to be put into production by the end of next year, boosting the automobile industry in the district.

Chu's main-body company is now located in Nanjing, neighboring Jiangsu Province. It's dedicated to the development and production of 77GHz to 79GHz millimeter-wave (MMW) radar sensors for Advanced Driving Assistance Systems and Automated Driving applications.

Entrepreneurs get another chance to 'Make Shanghai Your Home'
Ti Gong

A planning image of the future Chuhang Technology in Shanghai

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Songjiang
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     