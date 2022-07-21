No relief from scorching weather as mercury set to top 40 degrees

Shanghai is set to encounter another extremely hot day over the weekend as Saturday's mercury is predicted to touch 40 degrees Celsius, with rain accompanying the heatwave.

CFP

Shanghai is about to encounter another extremely hot day over the weekend as Saturday's mercury is predicted to touch 40 degrees Celsius.

Also, all the remaining days of July will be sizzling hot, local weather authorities said on Thursday.

The city has experienced 18 scorching days with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees since summer officially arrived on May 30. Of these, there were eight days when the mercury topped 37 degrees and three days when it hit 40 degrees.

Along with the heatwave, more afternoon rains are expected to hit the city in the next 10 days, with highs hovering above 35 degrees and lows around 28 degrees.