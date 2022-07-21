News / Metro

No relief from scorching weather as mercury set to top 40 degrees

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  22:08 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0
Shanghai is set to encounter another extremely hot day over the weekend as Saturday's mercury is predicted to touch 40 degrees Celsius, with rain accompanying the heatwave.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  22:08 UTC+8, 2022-07-21       0
No relief from scorching weather as mercury set to top 40 degrees
CFP

People enjoy a peaceful evening on the Bund following a brief shower that eased the heat on a scorching summer day on Thursday.

Shanghai is about to encounter another extremely hot day over the weekend as Saturday's mercury is predicted to touch 40 degrees Celsius.

Also, all the remaining days of July will be sizzling hot, local weather authorities said on Thursday.

The city has experienced 18 scorching days with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees since summer officially arrived on May 30. Of these, there were eight days when the mercury topped 37 degrees and three days when it hit 40 degrees.

Along with the heatwave, more afternoon rains are expected to hit the city in the next 10 days, with highs hovering above 35 degrees and lows around 28 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     