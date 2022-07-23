Sunflowers blooming lovely at suburban park

Despite the heat, the 6,000 square meters of sunflowers in stunning full bloom are attracting visitors.

Six thousand square meters of sunflowers at the suburban Minhang Culture Park are now in full bloom. Many residents braved the heat to enjoy the blossoms.

Dong Jun / SHINE

If you go:

Address: 2019 Wuzhong Road

Opening hours: 5am-9pm

Tickets: Free

