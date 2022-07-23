Sunflowers blooming lovely at suburban park
Despite the heat, the 6,000 square meters of sunflowers in stunning full bloom are attracting visitors.
Six thousand square meters of sunflowers at the suburban Minhang Culture Park are now in full bloom. Many residents braved the heat to enjoy the blossoms.
Dong Jun / SHINE
If you go:
Address: 2019 Wuzhong Road
Opening hours: 5am-9pm
Tickets: Free
Source: SHINE Editor: Liu Qi
