Sunflowers blooming lovely at suburban park

  23:03 UTC+8, 2022-07-23       0
Despite the heat, the 6,000 square meters of sunflowers in stunning full bloom are attracting visitors.
  23:03 UTC+8, 2022-07-23       0

Six thousand square meters of sunflowers at the suburban Minhang Culture Park are now in full bloom. Many residents braved the heat to enjoy the blossoms.

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

A perfect bloom

If you go:

Address: 2019 Wuzhong Road

Opening hours: 5am-9pm

Tickets: Free

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

A close inspection

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

A sea of green and gold

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

Perfect colors at twilight

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

Standing out from crowd

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

Time for a photo

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

Enjoying the serenity

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

In an uplifting mood

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

Reaching new heights

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

Contrasting colors

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

A sight for shutterbugs

Dong Jun / SHINE
Dong Jun / SHINE

Taking time out

Minhang
