Cultural and creative crossovers enhance tourism

Hu Min / SHINE

Ti Gong

From candies and bags, to ice cream, beauty products and even "blind boxes," tourist attractions in Shanghai are bringing their cultural essence and unique features into people's daily lives in the forms of art and fashion.

The Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China introduced beauty products into its cultural and creative product shop for the first time recently.

Joining hands with Shanghai beauty product brand Forest Cabin in a crossover approach, the 5A attraction has launched two gift boxes containing lip sticks, camellia oil and lip oil, which will hit shelves from August.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic shikumen (stone-gated) architecture style of the site, the design of one of the gift boxes features traditional patterns of black gate, grey brick, and engraved floral decorations. The other blends camellia and shikumen patterns, revealing a blossoming scene and charm of the city.

The packages of beauty products are in red and golden colors, reflecting the glorious history of the site and guochao, or China-chic, trend.

The thriving vitality of "Red" cultural and creative products has been observed, said Ruan Jun, deputy director of the memorial.

The sales volume of the cultural and creative product shop of the site hit one million in the second half of last year.

"The shop features eight categories of goods such as tourism souvenir and stationery, and it is a new start by introducing beauty products into it," said Ruan. "Higher-end products that are closely related with people's life is the goal.

"Behind the products is the extension of 'red' culture and expression of happiness."

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

"Most 'Red' cultural and creative products are tourism souvenirs, and the mixture of 'Red' culture and fashion elements will open a new chapter in the industry's development," said Zheng Xiaohua, an expert in the field.

The landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower has developed a series of cultural and creative products as well to lure young generation visitors.

At its shop, people will find mineral water bottles in the shape of the tower, T-shirts, key chains and silk scarves bearing elements of the tower.

Via IP cooperation, a White Rabbit candy product was launched with the can in the shape of the tower, while the ice cream of two flavors vividly replicates the appearance of the tower with exquisite decorative patterns, attracting many youngsters to share it on social networking platforms.

Ice cream in the shape of Normandie Apartments and landmark buildings at Yuyuan Garden scenic area such as Huabao Tower and Huxinting, or Mid-Lake Pavilion, have been launched as well.

It has been an annual tradition of Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities to release a "Shanghai Gift" list as part of the Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Last year, 245 types of souvenirs blending traditional Chinese culture, haipai (Shanghai-style) flavor and innovative designs were selected.

These included food, clothing, culture and innovation-related products, jewelry, wine and cosmetics.

They fully display the wide range of options in Shanghai's tourism shopping, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said.

These products tell the story of Shanghai, and their design reflects distinct Shanghai flavor, the administration said.