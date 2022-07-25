News / Metro

Voting begins for the 'Shanghai Design 100' contest

Shanghai aims to be a global design capital, and an ongoing voting is an effort in that direction.
Ti Gong

Industrial designs

Voting for the "Shanghai Design 100" began on Monday, with works on haute couture, electric cars, and robots among the options.

The campaign is part of the city's efforts to become a global design capital. Selected designs will be displayed at an exhibition in the future.

The public voting, which ends on July 31, features 300 designs from 17 countries, including the United States, France, Switzerland and Canada.

According to the organizer, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, the designs are divided into five categories: industrial, fashion and lifestyle, health care, city service and "future insights."

Ti Gong

Fashion and lifestyle

Ti Gong

The "future insight" designs

The category, "future insight," includes innovations in transportation, artificial intelligence, integrated circuits, digital content, design tools and exhibitions that depict future life and work scenes.

The event intends to promote and display excellent design achievements in Shanghai, thereby empowering industrial development and innovation and improving people's daily lives.

Voters have the opportunity to win one of 1,300 prizes, including an electric car, as the grand prize.

People can participate in the voting by using a WeChat code.

Ti Gong

The industrial designs

Ti Gong

The city service designs

With 10 smart factories, 100 iconic digital application scenarios and 1,000 applications integrated with shopping, service and culture, Shanghai's fashion industry output will reach 520 billion yuan (US$80 billion) by 2025. They cover fashion, cosmetics, fine food, sportswear, smart devices, lifestyle, industrial design and digital sectors.

Ti Gong

The QR code for public voting

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
