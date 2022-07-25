News / Metro

New pop-up window on Shanghai health code to contain COVID-19 spread

﻿ Yang Jian
  18:19 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0
People coming from domestic medium- or high-risk areas to Shanghai will receive a pop-up notification covering their health code.
Imaginechina

Shanghai's suishenma health code.

People coming from domestic medium- or high-risk areas to Shanghai will receive a pop-up notification covering their health code as the city tries out a new way to enhance COVID-19 prevention and control.

The new pop-up window will prevent travelers from displaying their suishenma health code, banning them from accessing most of Shanghai's public services, transport and places, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention authority.

The notification also reminds those from areas designated as high risk in the last seven days to receive a week-long central quarantine along with five nucleic acid, or polymerase chain reaction (PCR), tests, or those from medium-risk areas to undergo a week-long home quarantine and three PCR tests.

The PCR code will remain available for them to receive the screening, or they can also use certificates such as ID card or passport.

Local people traveling outside Shanghai will receive another pop-up notification on the health code page once every day, which can be closed. It suggests residents traveling to medium- or high- risk areas defer their return to the city.

People who return should report to their community, company or hotel after arriving in Shanghai immediately and receive the quarantine and tests.

Ti Gong

A pop-up notification will prevent those coming from medium- or high-risk areas from using the health code in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
