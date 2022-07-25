Shanghai appoints 'forest chiefs' to protect green areas

The "forest chiefs" are tasked with protecting the ecological environment. The officials are charged with looking after green space, including forests, parks and wetlands.

After "river chiefs" and "road chiefs," Shanghai now has "forest chiefs."

The "forest chiefs" are tasked with protecting the ecological environment. Most of them are incumbent officials, charged with looking after green space, including forests, parks, and wetlands.

Zhou Binhui, deputy director of Shimen No. 2 Road Subdistrict in Jing'an District, was the city's first "forest chief."

A hotline number has been set up for people to report problems, violations and management loopholes taking place in the small garden at the intersection of Fengyang Road and Shimen No. 2 Road.

Greenery officials say that by the end of August, 263 of these signs will be put up in neighborhoods all over Jing'an.

The new position is the city's effort to protect its ecological resources. To date, nearly 2,000 "forest chiefs" have been posted across the city.

By 2025, Shanghai aims to increase its forest coverage to at least 19.5 percent, up 1 percent from 2020. Meanwhile, green space will be accessible within 500 meters in 95 percent of places in the city's central districts.