News / Metro

Shanghai appoints 'forest chiefs' to protect green areas

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:15 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0
The "forest chiefs" are tasked with protecting the ecological environment. The officials are charged with looking after green space, including forests, parks and wetlands.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:15 UTC+8, 2022-07-25       0
Shanghai appoints 'forest chiefs' to protect green areas
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's first "forest chief" sign was installed in a neighborhood in the downtown Jing 'an District.

After "river chiefs" and "road chiefs," Shanghai now has "forest chiefs."

The "forest chiefs" are tasked with protecting the ecological environment. Most of them are incumbent officials, charged with looking after green space, including forests, parks, and wetlands.

Zhou Binhui, deputy director of Shimen No. 2 Road Subdistrict in Jing'an District, was the city's first "forest chief."

A hotline number has been set up for people to report problems, violations and management loopholes taking place in the small garden at the intersection of Fengyang Road and Shimen No. 2 Road.

Greenery officials say that by the end of August, 263 of these signs will be put up in neighborhoods all over Jing'an.

The new position is the city's effort to protect its ecological resources. To date, nearly 2,000 "forest chiefs" have been posted across the city.

By 2025, Shanghai aims to increase its forest coverage to at least 19.5 percent, up 1 percent from 2020. Meanwhile, green space will be accessible within 500 meters in 95 percent of places in the city's central districts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     