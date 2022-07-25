Shanghai reports 3 new community COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported three new asymptomatic community COVID-19 cases on Monday after detecting zero community cases for four days in a row.

The new infections, aged between 32 and 39 years, live in Putuo and Songjiang districts as well as the Pudong New Area. Their accommodations in Pudong's Zhouopu Town as well as Putuo's Caoyang Community and Songjiang's Chedun Town have become high-risk areas.

They had been to restaurants, a gym, an underground garage, supermarket, hair salons, a public toilet, a bank and a gas station in Jing'an, Huangpu, Hongkou, Putuo, Songjiang, and Yangpu districts in addition to Pudong.

A total of 367 close contacts of the new cases had been traced as of Monday afternoon and they have been put under central quarantine. More than 170,000 related people are under screening, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

There are currently six high-risk areas and 50-plus medium-risk areas across the city. Six among them will be downgraded from Thursday.