COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 local confirmed cases, 15 asymptomatic infections

Among them, three infections were detected in routine screenings.

The city reported four locally transmitted confirmed cases, 15 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and seven imported asymptomatic infections on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

4 local confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.

15 local asymptomatic infections

The first 12 infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest three were detected in routine screenings.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 23 from the United States.



The second patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on July 24 from the US.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 26 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 18 from Singapore.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 19 from New Zealand.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 the US.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 20 from Nigeria via the Netherlands.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 21 from the US.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 22 from Canada.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 23 from Canada.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 86 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 21 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 25, of all the 143 local confirmed cases, 130 have been discharged upon recovery and 37 are still hospitalized. A total of 610 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,868 imported cases, 4,810 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.