Citizens fighting against COVID-19 get a free tour of iconic sites

  13:54 UTC+8, 2022-07-26       0
The Shanghai General Trade Union organized a tour for citizens who were on the front line in the city's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic recently.
Citizens, who were on the front line in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, are given a tour of Shanghai Tower.

When Fan Zhangjun , a medical waste collector who had not had a good rest for about 100 days due to the recent COVID-19 resurgence, toured the Shanghai Tower for the first time, it was a welcome respite.

He was one of the members of the 15 tour groups who visited Shanghai's iconic tourist attractions as part of an activity organized by the Shanghai General Trade Union on Monday.

These "tourists" were on the front line in the battle against COVID-19.

Fan has been working as a medical waste collector for 15 years.

"I sometimes worked from 6am to 4am the next day to ensure efficient and safe transfer and handling of the waste during the COVID-19 resurgence," said Fan.

"Now, I am a bit relaxed and happy to get the chance to tour the city," he said. "I will return to work with renewed zeal."

Su Haoxiang , a social community worker at Songnan No. 9 residential complex in Baoshan District, and his colleagues built a line of defense during the pandemic.

During the lockdown, they lived in the complex and worked day and night to provide PCR testing, goods distribution, medicine takeover, and express delivery transfer services for over 4,000 residents.

"I will continue to work at the grassroots level and contribute to the fight against COVID-19," Su said.

The activity was also aimed at stimulating the city's cultural and tourist markets and enhancing consumption.

The Shanghai General Trade Union and the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism have released over 100 tourist routes, which can be accessed via the union's WeChat account.

These routes will allow visitors to enjoy the beauty of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, as well as the city's industrial civilization and camping fun.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
