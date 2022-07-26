Another community infection detected in Shanghai's Baoshan

Shanghai reported another asymptomatic community COVID-19 case – in suburban Baoshan District – on Tuesday and designated multiple high- and medium-risk areas.

Imaginechina

Shanghai reported another asymptomatic community COVID-19 case on Tuesday and designated multiple high- and medium-risk areas.

The new infection, aged 38 years, lives in Luojing Town of northern Baoshan District. He had tested negative in five previous nucleic acid tests last week, but got an abnormal result during the next community screening, according to the suburban district government.

His accommodation – a community of more than 2,700 residents – has become a high-risk area. He had been to several office buildings in Baoshan and Jiading districts as well as a noodles restaurant and a warehouse in Baoshan in the last two weeks.

A total of 151 close contacts of the new case had been traced as of Tuesday afternoon and they have been put under central quarantine. More than 280,000 related people are under screening, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

Apart from the new high-risk area, Baoshan designed six medium-risk areas in its Yanghang, Gucun and Yuepu towns as well as Zhangmiao subdistrict on Tuesday.

There are currently six high-risk areas and about 60 medium-risk areas across Shanghai. Eight among these will be downgraded from Wednesday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE