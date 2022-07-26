Shanghai offering over 5,000 postdoctoral positions

Shanghai is offering 5,157 postdoctoral positions to global candidates in a bid to attract more talent to facilitate its development into a modern metropolis of world influence.

The openings are being offered by 259 postdoctoral programs run by 123 world-leading companies, top Chinese institutes and universities in the city, the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau said on Tuesday.

They include Pujiang Laboratory, the Shanghai Institute of Technical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Fudan University, and COMAC.

About 90 percent of the positions give access to major platforms and key research projects sponsored by funds at the national and city levels, and candidates will have the opportunity to join advanced research teams led by 35 academicians and many other well-known scholars and industrial experts, the bureau added.

The positions are offered in key fields listed in the city's future development strategy, such as biomedicine, new materials, chemicals, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, as well as clinical medicine, biology, materials science, and computer science.

Regardless of the candidates' nationality, selected postdoctoral researchers will be paid up to 700,000 yuan (US$103,600) annually, while most will be paid between 250,000 and 350,000 yuan, with a median of 300,000 yuan.

About 30 percent of them will be given free accommodation in apartments, and among the rest, more than 50 percent will receive housing subsidies.

Candidates interested in applying for the positions can log on to the "Shanghai Post-doctors" page on the official website of the Shanghai Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security (https://rsj.sh.gov.cn/tbshyd_17417/index.html) to get more details about the position openings, programs and their institutions, work locations, supervisors, salary, and research platforms.

Shanghai will organize live broadcasts in collaboration with some program-running institutions to release information on a real-time basis.

Shanghai was among the first batch of Chinese cities to establish postdoctoral research stations. In the past 37 years, 238 postdoctoral stations have been set up in 37 local universities and research institutes. A total of 154 companies and science parks and 13 districts have also set up postdoctoral research workstations.

These stations have cultivated more than 30,000 postdoctoral researchers in total. Among them, 10 were elected as academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences or the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

As of the end of June 2022, there were 7,305 postdoctoral researchers in the city, 24 percent of whom are foreigners, residents from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan of China, and Chinese mainlanders with overseas education background.