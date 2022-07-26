Who let the dog out key to finding lost gold bracelet

A man who lives in suburban Shanghai's Songjiang District thought he had lost his gold bracelet to a burglar, but the "perpetrator" turned out to be right in his home.

Ti Gong

The man surnamed Huang came to Zhongshan Police Station a few days ago, saying his home had been turned upside down, probably by some intruder, and that his gold bracelet was missing.

The gold object which, Huang said, cost him 6,300 yuan (US$930), was placed in a cabinet.

Huang lives in a 10-square-meter room with his pet dog, an Alaskan Malamute, who is often locked inside a cage since the owner often stays away from home due to the nature of his work.

The dog was not inside the cage when Huang returned home that day and found his room a mess, he told police.

However, after a forensic examination of the scene, police didn't find any trace of burglary, nor the lost gold object.

Based on their past experience, they suspected that the dog may have ingested the bracelet and advised Huang to take the animal for an X-ray check.

The next day, Huang found the missing bracelet in the dog's excretion.

Huang said he supposed that the dog just wanted to overcome his loneliness and promised to spend more time with his pet.

Ti Gong