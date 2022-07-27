Refined, digital approach to expo preparations under way

Preparations for the upcoming 5th China International Import Expo are running smoothly, with organizers taking a refined and digital approach as well as mapping out 216 key tasks.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

In total, 216 key tasks related to the expo, which will be held from November 5-10, have been mapped out.

Strict health monitoring and COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures will be taken and venues will be thoroughly disinfected.

Customs clearance measures will be further improved with relevant procedures streamlined, and a different-tiered supervision and management mechanism for exhibitors based on different levels of risk involved will be imposed by the city's market watchdog for the first time, corresponding to different patrol and service measures.

Medical treatment resources will be accurately allocated based on the location of venues and preparation requirements, with designated hospitals serving the expo part of the plan.

The review and approval procedures of relevant certificates will be improved, while a tidy environment, featuring beautiful riverfront areas and sufficient greenery spaces, will be created.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), Lujiazui financial area, transportation hubs, including Pudong International Airport, Shanghai Railway Station and Hongqiao area, 170 major streets such as People's Avenue, Century Avenue and Hongqiao Road and 90 river courses are involved in this process, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

The application of information technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence will be enhanced, and sensor systems will be set up for security checks at exhibition venues.

Grid network management systems will be applied, and a fire safety digital platform will be upgraded.

The parking reservation system and catering supply system for the expo will be improved while digital means will empower the meteorology system.

Legislation work pertaining to the expo is progressing smoothly and relevant regulations will be released before the opening of the 5th CIIE.

"We will take the service guarantee work of the expo to a new high with patience and pursuit of excellence like embroidery," said Gu Honghui, deputy secretary general of the city government and head of the expo's service guarantee team.