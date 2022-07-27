News / Metro

Landmark pedestrian street tries out to regain popularity

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:10 UTC+8, 2022-07-27       0
Nanjing Road E. is hosting a variety of social events among the nearby office workers as it tries out new ways to drive the business recovery amid the COVID-19 resurgence.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:10 UTC+8, 2022-07-27       0
Landmark pedestrian street tries out to regain popularity
Imaginechina

The Nanjing Road E. becomes crowded again after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Shanghai's landmark Nanjing Road E. is hosting a variety of social events among the nearby office workers as it tries out new ways to drive the business recovery amid the COVID-19 resurgence.

The famous and popular pedestrian mall, known as China's No.1 commercial street, has suffered a great impact from the city's coronavirus resurgence since March.

During the city's COVID-19 lockdown, the street, which usually receives over 100 million people annually, became empty for the first time since it was constructed in 1851.

Despite the lockdown has been lifted for nearly two months, the brick-and-mortar shops on the street can hardly regain its former popularity as sporadic community infections still pop up across the city.

The new campaign aims to bring the business back on track by promoting the "community economy" among the white collars working or living around, according to the Huangpu District government.

The management authority of the street cooperates with the brands and malls to host activities, such as T-shirt painting, jewelry making, reading club and music parade to attract office workers to relax and feel the cultural ambiance after work, an official with the authority said.

Landmark pedestrian street tries out to regain popularity
Ti Gong

Office workers practice yoga at the Huawei flagship store on Nanjing Road E.

Dozens of office workers practiced yoga and attended to a lecture about the health lifestyle at the Huawei global flagship store over the weekend during the first such event.

"We added Wechat with each other and plan to take lunch together or practice yoga in the future," said a participant surnamed Li who works on the nearby Henan Road M.

A host of brands and malls have agreed to take part in the campaign. They include the Swarovski, Levi's and Raffles City Shanghai, according to the authority.

"If the measure turns out to be effective, it will be promoted to other downtown landmark commercial streets such as the Huaihai Road M. to boost the business recovery amid the pandemic," the official said.

The pedestrian street between the iconic Bund and Xizang Road M. in Huangpu District received about 200 million visitors in 2021. Over 40 percent among them were under 30 years old, according to statistics.

The total sales of the pedestrian mall exceeded 10 billion yuan (US$1.48 billion) last year, making it one of the most lucrative commercial hubs in the city.

Landmark pedestrian street tries out to regain popularity
Ti Gong

Participants pose together after the first session of Nanjing Road's new campaign to boost "community economy."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huaihai Road
Huangpu
Nanjing Road
Huawei
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     