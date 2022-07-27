Key construction for Shanghai University's main campus in Baoshan begins

The fourth-phase construction project of Shanghai University's main campus in suburban Baoshan District kicked off on Wednesday; it is one of the city's major projects this year.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Chen Qun announced the launch of the fourth-phase construction project of Shanghai University's main campus in suburban Baoshan District on Wednesday. It is one of the city's major projects this year.

Liu Changsheng, president of the university and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the project includes a new teaching building, a high-end science research building, a laboratory building for biomedical engineering, two dormitory buildings for students, a 35-kilovolt substation and an underground garage which will also serve as a civil defense facility.

The whole project, covering about 79,200 square meters, with 65,695 square meters above the ground and 13,505 square meters underground, is scheduled to be completed in two years.

It is expected to further enhance the university's strength in education and research and capability in supporting the city's development strategies, including the recently released plan for the industrial transformation of suburban Baoshan and Jinshan districts, according to Cheng Danhong, Party secretary of the university.

"This year marks the 100th anniversary of our university," said Cheng. "We will take it as a new starting point to develop it to a higher level, in response to expectations of Shanghai people."

According to Liang Liang, director of the university's logistics department, the rapid development of the institute in recent years and its future visions have raised higher demand on basic conditions.

"This project involves education, scientific research, students' campus life and electricity supply," he noted. "It also serves the university's development strategies.

"For example, we've decided to carry out groundbreaking, revolutionary and milestone research on areas related to Shanghai's new industrial systems, including microelectronics, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, new energy and quantum technology.

"We are also exploring new practices, approaches and norms in social governance, archeology and protection of cultural relics, new Shanghai-style culture development, and digital economy to improve Shanghai's soft power."



Liang observed that the biomedical engineering building will help promote the integration of medical science with engineering as well as biomedicine, which is a key industry in Shanghai, while the high-end science building will become a comprehensive experiment platform with large equipment to facilitate interdisciplinary research and local economic development.

The teaching building will mainly serve the development of the university's museological education and research, he added.

The dorm buildings will improve living conditions for students, especially postgraduates and international students, he said.

The fifth and sixth phases of the Baoshan campus are also being planned to further expand its space and promote its development.

Meanwhile, the university's other campus on Yanchang Road in downtown Jing'an District is being renovated in accordance with the city's strategy to develop a film and television industrial park around the area. The work is to be completed soon.

Primary plans for construction of an international education platform that connects education, research and industries on its new campus in Jiading have also been completed, and the university is now soliciting designs for its buildings from designers and architects all over the world.

According to the university, more projects will be carried out on its main campus in Baoshan to build a world-class art school and support the industrial transformation of the district.

The university has been building its strength in recent years. It has been listed in the national plans to develop world-class universities and disciplines and was ranked among the top 300 in ShanghaiRanking's Academic Ranking of World Universities.