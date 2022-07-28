News / Metro

Temperatures forecast to drop over coming days

Shanghai is expected to get a break from the scorching heat on Friday.

The highs are about to drop to 34 degrees Celsius with lows around 28 degrees from Friday.

More showers are expected in the afternoons and will last for eight days, according to the local weather authorities.

Thursday's highest temperature, in downtown Xujiahui, was 37.5 degrees.

The heat triggered an orange alert, the middle level in its three-color system.

The day also marks this year's 26th high-temperature day with the mercury topping 35 degrees, including which the city has been in sizzling and humid heat for nine consecutive days.

The decline of the temperature is because of the moving of subtropical high pressure. It is predicted to break into two parts and the one closer to the city will move to the north, according to the local weather officials.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xujiahui
