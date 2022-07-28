News / Metro

Passenger suffering cardiac arrest rescued at Pudong airport

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:18 UTC+8, 2022-07-28       0
A Chinese traveler, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, was rescued by medics at Pudong International Airport on Thursday morning.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:18 UTC+8, 2022-07-28       0
Passenger suffering cardiac arrest rescued at Pudong airport
Ti Gong

Medics carry out first-aid measures to a patient at the Pudong airport on Thursday.

A Chinese traveler, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, was rescued by medics at Pudong International Airport on Thursday morning.

The passenger from Taiwan fell in a faint and stopped breathing, with no heartbeat, near the No. 23 boarding gate at the T2 terminal of the Pudong airport around 10am.

Three medics rushed to the site within minutes and carried out first-aid measures, according to the airport authority.

The passenger had lost consciousness with bluish lips when the medics arrived. Finding no breathing or pulse after preliminary checks, they conducted cardiac compression along with other rescue measures.

The airport authority then opened a green channel to rush the patient to the nearest Pudong New Area People's Hospital with a standby ambulance.

The patient was brought back to life and became conscious after 21 minutes of rescue efforts on the way to the hospital. The medics recalled they conducted more than 3,000 cardiac compressions and used three electric defibrillations.

The patient is now in stable condition and under further treatment, according to the hospital.

Family members said the patient had suffered severe pulmonary fibrosis before and relies on oxygen therapy with a breathing machine at home.

The airport authority said multiple travelers suffering from acute diseases had been rescued at Pudong airport thanks to its medical teams and a green channel to nearby hospitals.

In July 2021, another traveler suffering from sudden cardiac arrest after landing at Pudong airport was revived by the airport's medics.

Passenger suffering cardiac arrest rescued at Pudong airport
Ti Gong

Medics at the Pudong airport deliver the patient to an ambulance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     