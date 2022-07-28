Passenger suffering cardiac arrest rescued at Pudong airport

A Chinese traveler, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, was rescued by medics at Pudong International Airport on Thursday morning.

Ti Gong

The passenger from Taiwan fell in a faint and stopped breathing, with no heartbeat, near the No. 23 boarding gate at the T2 terminal of the Pudong airport around 10am.

Three medics rushed to the site within minutes and carried out first-aid measures, according to the airport authority.

The passenger had lost consciousness with bluish lips when the medics arrived. Finding no breathing or pulse after preliminary checks, they conducted cardiac compression along with other rescue measures.

The airport authority then opened a green channel to rush the patient to the nearest Pudong New Area People's Hospital with a standby ambulance.

The patient was brought back to life and became conscious after 21 minutes of rescue efforts on the way to the hospital. The medics recalled they conducted more than 3,000 cardiac compressions and used three electric defibrillations.

The patient is now in stable condition and under further treatment, according to the hospital.

Family members said the patient had suffered severe pulmonary fibrosis before and relies on oxygen therapy with a breathing machine at home.

The airport authority said multiple travelers suffering from acute diseases had been rescued at Pudong airport thanks to its medical teams and a green channel to nearby hospitals.

In July 2021, another traveler suffering from sudden cardiac arrest after landing at Pudong airport was revived by the airport's medics.