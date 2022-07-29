News / Metro

Brace for heavy rain and wind as Typhoon Songda set to lash Shanghai

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  12:28 UTC+8, 2022-07-29       0
The year's fifth typhoon, Songda, will hit Shanghai on Friday night and bring with it heavy rains, strong winds and lightning.
Dong Jun / SHINE

The year's fifth typhoon, Songda, will hit Shanghai from Friday night to Sunday and bring with it heavy rains.

The year's fifth typhoon, Songda, will hit Shanghai from Friday night to Sunday and bring with it heavy rains, strong winds and lightning, the local meteorological bureau announced.

Classified as a tropical storm, Songda was formed on Thursday night and its eye was 740 kilometers away from northeast Okinawa, Japan, on Friday morning, with a wind force of 5 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon is expected to linger in the Shanghai area of ​​the Eastern China Sea and move less from Friday night to Sunday, before gradually moving north on Sunday night.

It is about 150 to 280 kilometers from Shanghai.

The city has begun to cool down after a string of hot days since Friday. The temperature will range between 34 and 28 degrees Celsius over the next eight days.

National Meteorological Center / Ti Gong

The path of Songda, the year's typhoon (from 8am on Friday to 8am on Tuesday).

﻿
﻿
